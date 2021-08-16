Bank of England to wait until 2023 before raising rates

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=GBGDPAP
economic poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=GBBOEI%3DECI
BOE poll
* Reuters poll graphics on the UK economic outlook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xLvI7X
* Reuters poll graphics on the UK inflation, monetary policy
and
economic growth outlook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3m4iyRh
BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England (BoE) will
wait until 2023 before raising Bank Rate from a record low of
0.10%, a Reuters poll found, but economists said there was a
chance an increase may come sooner than that on elevated
inflation and a strong economic recovery.
During the pandemic the BoE chopped its base lending rate
and restarted its printing presses to support the economy, but a
mass vaccination programme against the coronavirus has allowed
much of the country to reopen.
At its Aug. 5 meeting the BoE kept its stimulus running at
full speed, even though it expects inflation to be double its
2.0% target around the end of the year. But it also set out how
it could gradually tighten monetary policy.
The Bank said it would start reducing its stock of bonds
when its policy rate was 0.50% by not reinvesting the proceeds
of maturing debt, as long as that made sense for the economy.
The Reuters poll taken between Aug. 9 and 13 found Bank Rate
would reach 0.50% in 2023.
All but one economist who replied to an additional question
said the Bank would start reducing its stock of purchases in
2023. Its holdings reached the targeted 895 billion pounds in
November.
"We think 0.50% is roughly consistent with Governor Andrew
Bailey's past comments. But the speed of unwind has the
potential to be a little quicker than we might have expected,"
said James Smith, economist at ING.
Three-quarters, or 15 of 20, of respondents said a rate hike
was more likely to come earlier than they expected rather than
later. A growing number have pencilled in an increase before the
end of next year.
Despite the spread of new coronavirus variants, Britain's
economy expanded by 4.8% last quarter and is expected to grow
2.6% this quarter, slightly above the 2.5% predicted in July but
below the BoE's projection of about 3.0%.
The poll consensus showed the pace would slow to 1.3% in the
December quarter and to 0.8% in the first quarter of 2022.
On an annual basis, growth was pegged at 6.8% and 5.4% in
2021 and 2022, respectively - stronger than the 6.7% and 5.2%
forecast in the previous poll.
PRICE RISE
As elsewhere around the world, a spike in inflation is a
concern in Britain, especially with the central bank's own
projection that inflation would hit 4.0% by end-2021 - its
highest in 10 years - having already touched 2.5% in June.
Poll medians showed consumer price inflation at 2.6%, 3.1%,
2.9%, 2.6% in Q3, Q4, Q1, Q2, respectively, higher than in
July's poll.
However, the BoE has said the spike in inflation would prove
temporary, and most economists agree.
"The inflationary pressures are definitely stronger than
most had anticipated earlier this year, but there are some very
good reasons to wait this out until the global economy fully
recovers from the pandemic and its aftershocks," said Stefan
Koopman, economist at Rabobank.
Central bankers will monitor the labour market as the
government's furlough programme - that expires at the end of
September - could lead to a rise in unemployment in coming
months.
More than 85% of 16 respondents said the unemployment rate
would take at least a year to reach its pre-COVID-19 level.
(Reporting by Manjul Paul
Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan
Editing by Jonathan Cable and David Holmes)