Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Estonia : Foreign tourists spent 145 million euros in Estonia, which was 330 million euros less than a year earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:19am EST
  • Only one third as many foreign tourists as a year earlier visited Estonia in the third quarter, and they spent 330 million euros less than last year.

Eesti Pank produces statistics on foreign travel because one task of the central bank is to compile the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes exports and imports of travel services. Eesti Pank will publish the balance of payments for the third quarter on 8 December.

More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under International travel statistics.

Statistical releases are published by Eesti Pank together with statistical data. The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Additional information:
Eesti Pank Statistics Department
Telephone: 668 0906
Email: tarass.snitsarenko[at] eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aBANK OF JAPAN : Supplementary Explanation for the Outline of "Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System" 
PU
01:37aBANK OF JAPAN : Introduction of "Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System" 
PU
01:35aU.S. to see more Chinese listings as Biden will make art of deal easier, advisors say
RE
01:27aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
01:26aJapan's October service sector sentiment rises to more than six-year high
RE
01:24aANALYSIS : Vaccine news may weaken need for U.S. stimulus, but help still needed - investors
RE
01:24aMalaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery
RE
01:19aBANK OF ESTONIA : Foreign tourists spent 145 million euros in Estonia, which was 330 million euros less than a year earlier
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group