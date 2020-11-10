Bank of Estonia : Foreign tourists spent 145 million euros in Estonia, which was 330 million euros less than a year earlier

Only one third as many foreign tourists as a year earlier visited Estonia in the third quarter, and they spent 330 million euros less than last year.

Eesti Pank produces statistics on foreign travel because one task of the central bank is to compile the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes exports and imports of travel services. Eesti Pank will publish the balance of payments for the third quarter on 8 December.

More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under International travel statistics.

Statistical releases are published by Eesti Pank together with statistical data. The release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

