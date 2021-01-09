Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Estonia : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring

01/09/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sulev Pert
Economist at Eesti Pank

Data from Statistics Estonia show that consumer prices were down 0.8% over the year in December. The consumer basket fell in price by 0.4% on average over 2020.

The year 2020 will go down in history as the year of the coronavirus pandemic. The economic contractions in countries in Europe were the largest of recent decades despite the measures taken by governments to ease the impact of the crisis and the large-scale intervention of the central banks of the euro area. The economic impact of the coronavirus crisis in Estonia was much less destructive than was estimated in the spring using the information that was available at the time. Prices also fell by less than was expected in consequence, as the central bank had forecast in spring that prices would fall by 1.1%.

The fall in prices in Estonia was still one of the largest in the countries of the euro area, and prices started moving downwards as early as April in Estonia. Prices for services proved particularly flexible, as rents and prices for accommodation services reacted relatively quickly and strongly. The crisis spread to transport prices more powerfully in the second half of the year. The fall in prices was also a consequence of price changes abroad. The oil price fell in 2020 from 64 dollars a barrel to 42 dollars, and oil futures were even trading at negative prices at the peak of the crisis. Inflation in the consumer basket was driven by food prices until the end of the year. It can equally be expected throughout this year that global prices for food commodities are more likely to rise, causing food prices to continue to increase.

Inflation in 2021 will be 1.4%, assuming that the coronavirus crisis eases in the first half of the year and the economy starts to recover. It should be noted though that the economic outlook in Estonia and worldwide is extremely uncertain because of the ongoing nature of the crisis.

For further information:
Mart Siilivask
Eesti Pank
Tel: 668 0965,
Mobile: 5697 9146
Email: mart.siilivask[at] eestipank.ee
Press enquiries: press[at] eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2021 06:09:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aS.Africa's rand recovers after torrid week; stocks hit new highs
RE
01:40aNigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01:10aBANK OF ESTONIA : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring
PU
12:58aINDIA TO CONTINUE EXPORT OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING VACCINES : Modi
RE
01/08India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
RE
01/08Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
RE
01/08World Bank chief, a Trump appointee, 'deeply appalled' by storming of Capitol
RE
01/08IMF board, citing increased credit exposure risks, raises reserve target
RE
01/08Twitter suspends Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules
RE
01/08Supreme Court agrees to hear biofuel waiver case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week
4ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION : ORIGIN GOLD : Provides Update on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project
5Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-mth lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ