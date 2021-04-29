Log in
Bank of Estonia : The statistics of savings and loan associations were affected most by the exclusion of one savings and loan association from the population

04/29/2021 | 01:27am EDT
Eesti Pank publishes the statistical release on savings and loan associations once a quarter.
Eesti Pank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2021 on 29 July 2021 at 08.00.
See also the release calendar for statistics.

Background Information

The statistical release describes the main changes in the savings and loan association statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). More detailed information can be found on the Eesti Pank website under financial sector statistics.

The statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

Compiled by:
Sandra Tarikas
Additional information:
press[at] eestipank.ee
66 80 965

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 05:26:01 UTC.


