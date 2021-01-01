Rules update 1 January 2021

The Bank of Finland has updated its rules on monetary policy operations and collateral. The rules now include the ECB's amendments to the Guideline on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework (General Documentation Guideline) (ECB/2020/45), the Guideline on the valuation haircuts applied in the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework (ECB/2020/46) and the Guideline on additional temporary measures relating to Eurosystem refinancing operations and eligibility of collateral (ECB/2020/47).

In addition, the guidance in the rules on the pledging of syndicated loan shares has also been updated.

The changes will enter into force on 1 January 2021.

See Bank of Finland Rules for counterparties and customers