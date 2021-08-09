Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of France: French economy at 1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID levels in July

08/09/2021 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The French economy ran at between 1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID-19 levels in July, according to a Bank of France survey on Monday, as the euro zone's second biggest economy emerged from a lockdown but faced new protocols to tackle the virus.

The Bank of France expected activity to be stable in the country's dominant services sector this month, but added that measures such as a COVID "health pass" - required by bars and restaurants - could impact the food services sector.

Data last month showed the French economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter from the previous quarter. France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aZambian mines switch to emergency generation after blackout
RE
04:00aBANK OF FRANCE : French economy at 1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID levels in July
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says global average temperature rise could reach or exceed 1.5 degrees celsius in the next 20 years
RE
04:00aThe U.N. climate report's five futures - decoded
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says some impacts such as greenland glaciers melting, sea levels rising are irreversible
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says it is 'unequivocal' human activities are responsible for global warming
RE
04:00aOnce-in-50-year heat waves now happening every decade -U.N. climate report
RE
04:00aTo save the planet, focus on cutting methane - U.N. climate report
RE
04:00aU.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans
RE
04:00aKey takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil drops on China COVID-19 curbs, dollar strength
3MEITUAN : MEITUAN : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains
4Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vacc..

HOT NEWS