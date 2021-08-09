Bank of France: French economy at 1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID levels in July

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The French economy ran at between
1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID-19 levels in July, according to a Bank
of France survey on Monday, as the euro zone's second biggest
economy emerged from a lockdown but faced new protocols to
tackle the virus.
The Bank of France expected activity to be stable in the
country's dominant services sector this month, but added that
measures such as a COVID "health pass" - required by bars and
restaurants - could impact the food services sector.
Data last month showed the French economy grew 0.9% in the
second quarter from the previous quarter. France has a 6% growth
target for the whole of 2021.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Editing by Mark Heinrich)