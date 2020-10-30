Bank of Ghana : Global Economic Developments and Ghana's Balance of Payments – September 2020

Global Economic Developments &

Ghana's Balance of Payments

Vol. 1 No. 5/2020 September 2020

Highlights

Recent survey data point to emerging signs of recovery following the sharp global economic contraction in the first half of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Global inflationary pressures remain broadly subdued, driven by low energy prices, the large negative output gap and labour market slackness.

Financial conditions have eased, reflecting the improvement in the global financial market risks sentiment.

Improvements in financial market risk sentiment has helped to ease pressure on some EMDE currencies. Other currencies remain under pressure owing to country specific vulnerabilities.

Section I: Global Economic Developments

1.0 Global Real GDP Growth Developments

The global economy experienced a sharp contraction in the first half of 2020 due to restrictions

imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contraction was broad based and

deepest in countries that were severely hit by the spread of the COVID-19 virus (see Figure 1).

However, recent survey data point to signs of recovery driven by the widespread easing of restrictions and decisive monetary and fiscal policy support.1 The massive fiscal support is

expected to reduce uncertainty about global growth and unleash the pent-up private demand for

goods and services (see Figure 2). Global confidence indicators have continued to improve

although still below pre-pandemic levels. The JP Morgan Global Composite Output Index rose

1 For instance, economic activity will be boosted by lagged effects from substantial fiscal and monetary support already in place. Activity will also be supported by the €750 billion recovery fund passed by EU leaders to help fight the effects of the pandemic.