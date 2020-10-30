Bank of Ghana : Global Economic Developments and Ghana's Balance of Payments – September 2020

Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Report
Global Economic Developments &
Ghana's Balance of Payments
|
Vol. 1 No. 5/2020
|
September 2020
Highlights
-
Recent survey data point to emerging signs of recovery following the sharp global economic contraction in the first half of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Global inflationary pressures remain broadly subdued, driven by low energy prices, the large negative output gap and labour market slackness.
-
Financial conditions have eased, reflecting the improvement in the global financial market risks sentiment.
-
Improvements in financial market risk sentiment has helped to ease pressure on some EMDE currencies. Other currencies remain under pressure owing to country specific vulnerabilities.
Section I: Global Economic Developments
1.0 Global Real GDP Growth Developments
The global economy experienced a sharp contraction in the first half of 2020 due to restrictions
imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contraction was broad based and
deepest in countries that were severely hit by the spread of the COVID-19 virus (see Figure 1).
However, recent survey data point to signs of recovery driven by the widespread easing of restrictions and decisive monetary and fiscal policy support.1 The massive fiscal support is
expected to reduce uncertainty about global growth and unleash the pent-up private demand for
goods and services (see Figure 2). Global confidence indicators have continued to improve
although still below pre-pandemic levels. The JP Morgan Global Composite Output Index rose
1 For instance, economic activity will be boosted by lagged effects from substantial fiscal and monetary support already in place. Activity will also be supported by the €750 billion recovery fund passed by EU leaders to help fight the effects of the pandemic.
|
Global & Balance of Payments Developments Vol.1 No.5/2020
|
1 | P a g e
from 51.0 in July to 52.4 in August, its highest level since March 2020, signalling expansion ahead.
Growth was registered in both manufacturing and service sectors.
Figure 1: Real GDP Growth in Advanced and Emerging Market Economies
|
|
Emerging Market Economies
|
|
|
|
Advanced Economies Real GDP Growth (%, q/q)
|
|
|
|
Real GDP Growth (%, q/q)
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2020
|
Q2-2020
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2020
|
Q2-2020
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
-7.9
|
|
|
|
-10
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
-1.8
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.19
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
-11.8
|
|
|
-9.7
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-23.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
-20.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-51
|
|
|
|
|
|
-31.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
-35
|
Turkey
|
Brazil
|
China
|
India South Africa
|
Indonesia
|
|
|
Japan
|
UK
|
US
|
Euro Area
|
Source: Bank of Ghana/Trading Economics
However, the recovery is expected to be gradual and uneven in view of persisting social distancing measures in the near-term, cautious behaviour of households and firms, and the fact that the worst hit sectors may take a while to recover, and country cases vary (See Figure 2). The outlook for the global economy also remains uncertain despite the early signs of recovery. The COVID-19 infections continue to rise as countries ease restrictions, sparking fears of a second wave of infections that may require re-imposition of restrictions and leading to further slowdown in the world economy. The recent resurgence of the pandemic in Israel, the United States, and parts of Europe, lends credence to the uncertain path of the pandemic in the near-term.
A combination of increased oil supply and weak global demand could lead to low oil prices for a long period, worsening the already precarious public finances of oil exporting countries. Both OPEC+ and International Energy Agency (IEA) have trimmed their forecast for global oil demand due to the unprecedented contraction in the global economy. EMDEs continue to face multilayered shocks including domestic economic disruptions due to containment measures and the challenging global environment which weakened demand for exports. Although sovereign spreads have retreated somewhat following the sharp rise in March 2020, on average, they remain above the pre-pandemic level in many EMDEs.
|
Global & Balance of Payments Developments Vol.1 No.5/2020
|
2 | P a g e
Figure 2: Sectoral Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Source: BOG/IMF/ECB/World Bank
An IMF growth projection released in June 2020 suggests global growth will contract by 4.9 percent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points steeper than the April 2020 forecast. Growth in EMDEs is projected to decline from 3.7 percent in 2019 to a contraction of 3.0 percent in 2020. A more recent forecast released by the OECD suggests global growth will contract at 4.5 percent in 2020. Sub- Saharan Africa's real GDP growth is projected to decline from 3.1 percent in 2019 to 3.2 percent contraction in 2020. However, the global economy is expected to recover to 5.4 percent growth rate in 2021, 0.4 percentage points lower than the April 2020 forecast.
The recovery in 2021 is expected to be supported by a gradual strengthening of both consumption and investment spending as the public health counter measures introduced to control the outbreak are gradually rolled back. For countries where infections are declining, a gradual recovery path is anticipated in view of the larger than anticipated hit to activity in the first and second quarters of 2020, the need for the continuation of social distancing into the second half of the year, changes in consumer behaviour due to fear of infection and the precautionary behaviour of firms in the face of uncertainty surrounding their earnings prospects. For economies struggling to control infection rates, the need to continue lockdowns and social distancing will take an additional toll on activity, according to the IMF.
|
Global & Balance of Payments Developments Vol.1 No.5/2020
|
3 | P a g e
Table 1: IMF Global Growth Projections
|
|
|
JUNE 2020 UPDATES (%, YEAR OVER YEAR)
|
|
|
ESTIMATES
|
PROJECTIONS
|
|
REAL GDP GROWTH (%)
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
World
|
3.6
|
2.9
|
-4.9
|
5.4
|
Advanced Economies
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
-8.0
|
4.8
|
United States
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
-8.0
|
4.5
|
Euro Area
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
-10.2
|
6.0
|
Germany
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
-7.8
|
5.4
|
France
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
-12.5
|
7.3
|
Italy
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
-12.8
|
6.3
|
Spain
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
-12.8
|
6.3
|
Japan
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
-5.8
|
2.4
|
United Kingdom
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
-10.2
|
6.3
|
Emerging and Developing
|
4.5
|
3.7
|
-3.0
|
5.9
|
Economies
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
-6.6
|
4.1
|
China
|
6.7
|
6.1
|
1.0
|
8.2
|
India
|
6.1
|
4.2
|
-4.5
|
6.0
|
Brazil
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
-9.1
|
3.6
|
Sub-Saharan Africa
|
3.3
|
3.1
|
-3.2
|
3.4
|
Ghana
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
0.9
|
5.9
|
Nigeria
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
-5.4
|
2.6
|
South Africa
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
-8.0
|
3.5
|
Source: IMF WEO JUNE 2020 UPDATE
|
|
|
|
Looking ahead, risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside despite the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus initiatives undertaken by various central banks and governments. This assessment derives from the still high uncertainty regarding how long the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to spread, the extent of the economic fallout, and how quickly global growth will recover from the outbreak.
2.0 Global Price Developments
Crude oil price has recovered somewhat since the collapse in the first quarter but still below the pre-pandemic level. OPEC+ agreed in July 2020 to cut output by 7.7 mb/d from August - December to push oil prices up. However, so far, oil prices have remained around US$40-US$42 per barrel and faces uncertain demand. Both OPEC+ and IEA have trimmed the 2020 outlook for oil demand. The partial recovery in oil prices led to some marginal increase in headline inflation in some countries, moderated by downward pressure from spare capacity within firms and in the labour market. Core inflation remains low in advanced economies, and inflation projections have generally been revised downwards in the near term, reflecting the weakening global demand associated with the spread of COVID-19.
|
Global & Balance of Payments Developments Vol.1 No.5/2020
|
4 | P a g e
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
