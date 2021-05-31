Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Ghana cuts prime interest rate by 100 basis points to 13.5%

05/31/2021 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's central bank on Monday cut its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 13.5% from 14.5%, Governor Ernest Addison said during a news conference.

A Reuters poll of 12 analysts had expected the bank to keep the rate unchanged.

Addison said consumer inflation in Ghana is expected to remain within the bank's target band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points in the next quarter after falling to 8.5% in April due to lower food price inflation.

"Risks to the inflation outlook remain muted in the near-term ...under these circumstances, the (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to lower the monetary policy rate by a hundred basis points to 13.5%," Addison said, adding that the bank will monitor inflationary pressure on rents and transport fares.

(Reporting by Christian AkorlieWriting by Cooper InveenEditing by Bate Felix)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aBank of Ghana cuts prime interest rate by 100 basis points to 13.5%
RE
07:48aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's PMI holds steady as economy sustains steady expansion
PU
07:43aDollar set for second consecutive monthly loss vs euro and pound, yuan slips
RE
07:43aDollar set for second consecutive monthly loss vs euro and pound, yuan slips
RE
07:40aChances of COVID patent waiver seen as remote as WTO talks resume
RE
07:26aChances of COVID patent waiver seen as remote as WTO talks resume
RE
07:11aFor first time under Gov Kuroda, BOJ holds off on buying ETFs for entire month
RE
07:00aCanadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
RE
06:52aIndian shares rally as COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data awaited
RE
06:50aINGVES : Flexibility is essential for the Riksbank in times of change
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..

HOT NEWS