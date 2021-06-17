Bank of Ghana : Governor's Remarks at the Launch of Domestic Gold Purchase Programme

Ladies and Gentlemen, let me share a little bit of history on the importance of gold as a monetary asset. During the era of the Gold Standard, currency issued by Central Banks has to be fully backed by

the first time the Bank of Ghana is embarking on a domestic gold purchasing to augment our foreign reserves with a view to doubling Gold holdings in our foreign exchange reserves portfolio.

It is a great pleasure to be part of this momentous occasion of launching Bank of Ghana's domestic gold purchasing programme. You would recall that during the February 2021 MPC Press Conference, I had projected that we will be ready to commence this programme by the middle of the year.

Good afternoon to you all and let me welcome you all to this special event

The history of monetary management has revealed that while Gold in the reserve cover mix was not given much weight, the managers of the economy, during the

gold, measured in troy ounces at the time. This Gold standard measure of assessing the strength of currencies was later abandoned at the turn of the 20th Century, when economies begun printing currencies without the backing of gold. Since this transition, currencies have been backed by a variety of instruments including gold, government bills and stocks, and first-class bills of exchange. In fact, when Ghana issued its jurisdictional currency in 1958, the original currency cover assets for the currency issued included gold, sterling, and call money in the United Kingdom, and British Treasury Bills with maturities not exceeding three months, among others.

central banks' gold demand but, the number of central bank buyers outweighed the number of sellers over the period. Most of the buyers were from emerging market countries which had lower ratios of gold-

These trends are revealing because Ghana has mined gold for over three centuries and for the most part, the gold is exported. In 2019 for instance, Ghana was adjudged the largest producer of gold in Africa and the 7

the USA and other industrialized countries in the Eurozone have continued to hold large gold reserves, post the gold standard era. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Gold Council, major industrialized countries held the largest volume of gold reserves as at April 2021, followed by major emerging markets with major developing countries lagging behind the curve. Globally, Central Banks demand for Gold, over the past decade, ranks third behind Jewellery, Technology and Investment sectors.

the average value of gold reserves held as a percentage of Gross International Reserves (GIR) at 6.14 percent.

purchaser, adding 134.5 tonnes to its official gold reserves in 2020 alone. Other large net purchasers of gold during the pandemic year were, India, Russia, United Arab Emirate, Qatar, Colombia and Cambodia, among others. Ghana added nothing to its gold reserves over the period.

9. The programme we are launching today therefore sets the stage for Ghana to purchase gold as part of efforts to build its reserves. This initial step will enable the Bank of Ghana (BoG) buy domestically produced gold from selected gold aggregators and mining firms and pay in the local currency at the prevailing market price. Through this programme the BOG expects to double its gold holdings in the next five years.

Benefits of the Bank of Ghana Gold Acquisition Programme

10. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, other than the diversification benefits of gold for our reserves portfolio, the domestic gold purchase programme will pave the way for BOG to grow its foreign exchange reserves to foster confidence, enhances currency stability, creates a more attractive environment for foreign direct investments and economic growth. This programme will also enable the Bank leverage its gold holdings to raise cheaper sources of financing to provide short- term foreign exchange liquidity.

