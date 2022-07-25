Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Ghana pausing to observe after cycle of rate hikes

07/25/2022 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said on Monday, citing a deceleration of the rate of inflation and concerns over economic growth.

The bank has increased its prime lending rate by 550 basis points since the end of last year to tackle rampant inflation.

Addison said the bank was pausing to observe the impact on inflationary pressures of recent rate hikes and other policies, noting that the bank had observed that inflation had persisted and broadened to almost all items in the consumer basket.

"The (bank) was of the view that it will appropriate to pause and observe the impact of the recent monetary policy measures already taken," Addison told a news conference in Accra.

Gold, cocoa and oil-producing Ghana turned to the International Monetary Fund earlier this month for a support package to help its economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, rampant inflation and a depreciating currency.

Addison said it is envisaged that a fund supported programme will help Ghana anchor expectations through implementation of reforms to restore credit worthiness and eventually lead to regain of access to the international capital markets.

He added that financing of Ghana's budget was entirely from domestic sources during the first half of the year, as planned borrowing from international sources did not materialise.

Leslie Dwight Mensah, Economist and Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies in Accra, said the decision to pause rate hikes was appropriate for now since the pace of inflation is starting to ease, as reflected in declining month-on-month price growth.

"Moreover, hiking the rate has other costs, including on economic growth and the government's borrowing costs, that the central bank needs to be mindful of," Mensah said.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Jon Boyle and Angus MacSwan)

By Christian Akorlie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.69% 104.26 Delayed Quote.32.85%
WTI 0.84% 95.76 Delayed Quote.26.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aFutures edge higher at start of big week for earnings, Fed meet
RE
07:42aAnalysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain
RE
07:37aWeaker dollar lifts copper, but demand outlook remains shaky
RE
07:35aTSX futures tick up on commodities boost
RE
07:34aBank of Ghana pausing to observe after cycle of rate hikes
RE
07:34aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
07:34aUK factory output slows, price pressures come off peak - CBI
RE
07:30aStocks climb as traders look to earnings to counter downturn fears
RE
07:21aSwiss "take note" of EU sanctions tweak for Russian oil
RE
07:10aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert changes forecast for full year 2022
2TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria
3Philips : Q2 2022 results and performance update presentation
4Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
5Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: H1 2022 Sales at record levels

HOT NEWS