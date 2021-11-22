Log in
Bank of Ghana surprises with a 100 basis point rate hike to 14.5%

11/22/2021 | 08:20am EST
Pedestrians walk in front of Ghana's central bank building in Accra

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's central bank surprised the market on Monday by raising its prime interest rate 100 basis points to 14.5%, citing inflationary pressures.

"All the Bank's core measures of inflation have increased, indicating broad-based underlying inflation pressures, with the potential of de-anchoring inflation expectations," Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

A poll of Reuters analysts had forecast the bank to keep its rate unchanged at 13.5%.

Headline consumer inflation has risen consistently from the low of 7.5% in May 2021 to 11.0% in October, driven by both food and non-food price increases, the statement said.

"The committee noted significant risks to the inflation outlook," the statement said. "These elevated inflationary risks require prompt policy action to re-anchor inflation expectations to safeguard the central bank's price stability objective."

Razia Kahn, chief economist at Africa and Middle East Global Research, welcomed the rate hike as a demonstration of Ghana's commitment to price stability.

"While front-end yields will react to the increase in the policy rate, as is the norm, not acting on the inflation threat would have been far worse," Kahn said.

"Had the inflation outlook been called into question by investors, then bond yields may have risen a lot more, with worsening implications for debt service costs," she added.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Cooper Inveen and Alex Richardson)

By Christian Akorlie


© Reuters 2021
