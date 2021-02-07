Log in
Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, January 2021

02/07/2021 | 05:05am EST
Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2021 stood at $179,507 million, an increase of $6,210 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 44.9 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $6,832 million.

b. Government transfers from abroad totaling approximately $287 million.

In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:

a. A revaluation[1] that decreased the reserves by approximately $857 million.

b. Private sector transfers of approximately $52 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date

Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)

Reserves at the IMF[2]

Total Foreign Exchange Reserves

January 2020

128,234c

1,744

129,978c

February 2020

129,451c

1,725

131,176c

March 2020

124,231c

1,710

125,941c

April 2020

131,755c

1,792

133,547c

May 2020

140,650

1,863

142,513

June 2020

145,499

1,838

147,337

July 2020

155,772c

1,891

157,663c

August 2020

159,789

1,899

161,688

September 2020

158,700

1,884

160,584

October 2020

158,859c

1,889

160,748c

November 2020

165,033c

1,914

166,947c

December 2020

171,242c

2,055

173,297c

January 2021

177,450

2,057

179,507

Full press release


aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.

bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.

cUpdated after the original date of publication.

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
