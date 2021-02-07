Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, January 2021

Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of January 2021 stood at $179,507 million, an increase of $6,210 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 44.9 percent of GDP (Figure 1).
The increase was the result of:
a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $6,832 million.
b. Government transfers from abroad totaling approximately $287 million.
In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:
a. A revaluation[1] that decreased the reserves by approximately $857 million.
b. Private sector transfers of approximately $52 million.
Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)
|
Date
|
Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)
|
Reserves at the IMF[2]
|
Total Foreign Exchange Reserves
|
January 2020
|
128,234c
|
1,744
|
129,978c
|
February 2020
|
129,451c
|
1,725
|
131,176c
|
March 2020
|
124,231c
|
1,710
|
125,941c
|
April 2020
|
131,755c
|
1,792
|
133,547c
|
May 2020
|
140,650
|
1,863
|
142,513
|
June 2020
|
145,499
|
1,838
|
147,337
|
July 2020
|
155,772c
|
1,891
|
157,663c
|
August 2020
|
159,789
|
1,899
|
161,688
|
September 2020
|
158,700
|
1,884
|
160,584
|
October 2020
|
158,859c
|
1,889
|
160,748c
|
November 2020
|
165,033c
|
1,914
|
166,947c
|
December 2020
|
171,242c
|
2,055
|
173,297c
|
January 2021
|
177,450
|
2,057
|
179,507
aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.
bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.
cUpdated after the original date of publication.
Disclaimer
Bank of Israel published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 10:04:01 UTC.