Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Israel : Israel's International Investment Position (IIP), third quarter of 2020

12/20/2020 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • In the third quarter of 2020, the balance of assets held abroad by Israeli residents increased by approximately $34 billion (6.5 percent), to about $558 billion at the end of September. The increase derived mostly from an increase in reserve assets and from purchases of equities that increased the balance of investment in the foreign securities portfolio. In addition, during the quarter there were price rises in Israeli residents' portfolio of securities abroad.
  • Outstanding liabilities to abroad increased by approximately $13 billion (3.7 percent) in the third quarter, to about $371 billion at the end of the quarter. The increase derived primarily from purchases of government bonds and from direct investments in the economy. Also contributing to the increase in outstanding liabilities to abroad were price increases in the equity component of the portfolio of Israeli securities held by nonresidents.
  • Israel's surplus of assets over liabilities vis-à-vis abroad increased by approximately $20 billion (12.6 percent) in the third quarter, to about $187 billion at the end of September.
  • The surplus of assets over liabilities vis-à-vis abroad in debt instruments alone (negative net external debt) increased by $12 billion (6.6 percent) during the third quarter, to approximately $192 billion at the end of September.
  • The ratio of gross external debt to GDP increased by about 1.8 percentage points during the course of the third quarter, to 31.1 percent at the end of September. The increase in the debt to GDP ratio reflected an increase of 6.5 percent in the balance of external debt compared to an increase of only 0.3 percent in GDP (in dollar terms).

[Link]

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 11:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aBANK OF ISRAEL : Israel's International Investment Position (IIP), third quarter of 2020
PU
06:04a'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT' : how foreign cyber-spies compromised America
RE
06:00aModerna's COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. push to immunize
RE
05:50aGermany May Suspend UK, South Africa Flights Over Virus Fears - AFP
RE
05:45aChip Giants Intel and Nvidia Face New Threats From Amazon to Google to Apple
DJ
05:31aUK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says minister
RE
05:31aCORONAVIRUS : Uk health minister hancock says the economic impact of yesterday's decision is very severe
RE
05:27aCORONAVIRUS : Asked whether the government will refund those who made travel arrangements for christmas, uk health minister hancock says treasury, department of transport are looking at it
RE
05:03aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for April - October, 2020
PU
05:02aNew national lockdown in Britain not inevitable, says minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America
2Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
3Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--3rd Update
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official sugges..
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : GRAPHIC: A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ