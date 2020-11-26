Log in
Bank of Israel : Remarks by Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron at the fintech conference in Abu Dhabi

11/26/2020 | 07:02am EST
link to his speech on the Bank of Israel's YouTube channel.

The accompanying slide presentation​

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron participated at the fintech conference in Abu Dhabi, which was held online and organized by the central bank of the United Arab Emirates.

Governor Yaron and the UAE's Minister for Artifical Intelligence were the main speakers at the conference. In his speech, the Governor surveyed the Israeli hi-tech industry, the fintech sector, the economic opportunities provided by contacts between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and the Bank of Israel's approach to innovation.

Other participants in the conference included senior administration officials from the UAE and other countries, as well as the Director General of the BIS.

For your convenience, here is a link to the conference's webpage.​​​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
