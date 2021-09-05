Bank of Israel buys $1.6 bln of FX in Aug to contain shekel, $27 bln Jan-Aug

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on
Sunday it bought $1.64 billion of foreign currency in August to
help bring its forex reserves to a record high
$205.91 billion.
The reserves, which represent 47% of Israel's GDP, grew
$4.22 billion last month, the central bank said.
It said in January, when the shekel hit its strongest
level since April 1996 at 3.11 per dollar, that it would buy $30
billion of foreign currency in 2021, up from $21 billion last
year.
It has bought some $27.3 billion over the first eight months
of 2021.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has said the central bank
would continue to intervene when necessary, even after the
programme ends.
The shekel eased since January to 3.30 per dollar by July 20
with the help of the interventions, but it has since appreciated
to a current level of 3.20.
Policymakers have cited as reasons for the shekel's strength
the global weakness of the dollar, strong foreign investment
flows into Israel, a wide current account surplus and optimism
that a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will quickly lead to an
economic recovery.
The central bank also said it bought 3.3 billion shekels
($1.0 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring
its total since March 2020, when it began that purchase
programme, to 75 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond
purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.
The Bank of Israel has said it will eventually buy up to 85
billion shekels worth of government bonds under the programme,
which is set to end later in 2021.
($1 = 3.1998 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Susan Fenton)