Bank of Israel holds rates on economic uncertainty, low inflation

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 14th straight
policy meeting on Monday, citing low inflation and economic
uncertainty in the wake of a jump in COVID-19 infections.
"The Israeli economy's process of recovery from the crisis
continues. However, there are still challenges to economic
activity," the central bank said in a statement, noting it
planned to continue to "conduct an accommodative monetary policy
for a prolonged time."
Growth was an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and the bank's own
economists project a 5.5% pace this year and 5% in 2023. With
the strong shekel helping to keep import prices down,
inflation is forecast at 1.6% in the coming year -- down from a
2.4% annual rate in November and below the midpoint of the
government's 1%-3% annual target range.
All 12 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected
the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady, as it has
since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the pandemic. The
next change is widely expected to be a rate increase later this
year or in 2023.
The Bank of Israel's staff forecast the benchmark rate at
0.1% to 0.25% in the next year.
Israel's economy has rebounded on the heels of a rapid
COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in which 46% of Israelis have
received a third, booster shot. The country remains largely free
of virus-related restrictions, although infections have been
soaring in recent weeks.
