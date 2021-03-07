Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, February 2021

Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2021 stood at $185,091 million, an increase of $5,590 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 45.9 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $4,912 million.

b. A revaluation[1] that increased the reserves by approximately $927 million.

In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:

a. Private sector transfers of approximately $97 million.

b. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $152 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program) Reserves at the IMF[2] Total Foreign Exchange Reserves February 2020 129,451c 1,725 131,176c March 2020 124,231c 1,710 125,941c April 2020 131,755c 1,792 133,547c May 2020 140,650 1,863 142,513 June 2020 145,499 1,838 147,337 July 2020 155,772c 1,891 157,663c August 2020 159,789 1,899 161,688 September 2020 158,700 1,884 160,584 October 2020 158,859c 1,889 160,748c November 2020 165,033c 1,914 166,947c December 2020 171,242c 2,055 173,297c January 2021 177,444c 2,057 179,501c February 2021 183,026 2,065 185,091



aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency. bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF. cUpdated after the original date of publication.​