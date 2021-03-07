Log in
Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, February 2021

03/07/2021 | 07:25am EST
Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2021 stood at $185,091 million, an increase of $5,590 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 45.9 percent of GDP (Figure 1).

The increase was the result of:

a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $4,912 million.

b. A revaluation[1] that increased the reserves by approximately $927 million.

In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:

a. Private sector transfers of approximately $97 million.

b. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $152 million.

Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)

Date

Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)

Reserves at the IMF[2]

Total Foreign Exchange Reserves

February 2020

129,451c

1,725

131,176c

March 2020

124,231c

1,710

125,941c

April 2020

131,755c

1,792

133,547c

May 2020

140,650

1,863

142,513

June 2020

145,499

1,838

147,337

July 2020

155,772c

1,891

157,663c

August 2020

159,789

1,899

161,688

September 2020

158,700

1,884

160,584

October 2020

158,859c

1,889

160,748c

November 2020

165,033c

1,914

166,947c

December 2020

171,242c

2,055

173,297c

January 2021

177,444c

2,057

179,501c

February 2021

183,026

2,065

185,091


aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.

bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.

cUpdated after the original date of publication.​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
