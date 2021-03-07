Bank of Israel : Foreign Exchange Reserves at the Bank of Israel, February 2021

Israel's foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2021 stood at $185,091 million, an increase of $5,590 million from their level at the end of the previous month. The reserves represent 45.9 percent of GDP (Figure 1).
The increase was the result of:
a. Foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $4,912 million.
b. A revaluation[1] that increased the reserves by approximately $927 million.
In contrast, the increase was partly offset by:
a. Private sector transfers of approximately $97 million.
b. Government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $152 million.
Israel's Foreign Exchange Reserves ($ million)
|
Date
|
Reserves excluding IMF (including reserves bought under the natural gas purchase program)
|
Reserves at the IMF[2]
|
Total Foreign Exchange Reserves
|
February 2020
|
129,451c
|
1,725
|
131,176c
|
March 2020
|
124,231c
|
1,710
|
125,941c
|
April 2020
|
131,755c
|
1,792
|
133,547c
|
May 2020
|
140,650
|
1,863
|
142,513
|
June 2020
|
145,499
|
1,838
|
147,337
|
July 2020
|
155,772c
|
1,891
|
157,663c
|
August 2020
|
159,789
|
1,899
|
161,688
|
September 2020
|
158,700
|
1,884
|
160,584
|
October 2020
|
158,859c
|
1,889
|
160,748c
|
November 2020
|
165,033c
|
1,914
|
166,947c
|
December 2020
|
171,242c
|
2,055
|
173,297c
|
January 2021
|
177,444c
|
2,057
|
179,501c
|
February 2021
|
183,026
|
2,065
|
185,091
aIncludes Bank of Israel payments and receipts in foreign currency.
bThis column includes Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the balance of NAB loans, and the balance of Israel's reserve tranche at the IMF.
cUpdated after the original date of publication.
