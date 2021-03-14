Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Israel : Governor Prof. Amir Yaron participated in the BIS's international central bank governors meeting

03/14/2021 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron participated last week in a meeting of central bank governors from around the world who are members of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)*. The meeting was held online, and hosted by the BIS. Governor Yaron was one of the headline speakers in the main discussion, which was emceed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. In his remarks, Governor Yaron presented Israel's vaccination process and developments in Israel's economy.

The Governor also participated in a session that dealt with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy and the challenges facing central banks in dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. Another session in which Governor Yaron participated dealt with the variety of actions taken by the central banks of small and open economies in order to spur their economies due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Background:

The BIS (Bank for International Settlements) is the bank regulating international financial settlements. It is the oldest international financial organization. Its role is to promote cooperation between central banks, of which 63 are currently members. The BIS's activities include the development of international banking supervision standards and criteria (the 'Basel' regulations), monitoring the stability of the international financial system, providing banking services to central banks, and assisting various financial institutions in performing their functions. The Bank of Israel joined the BIS as a full member in September 2003, after obtaining the government's approval.​

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 10:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39aBANK OF AFGHANISTAN  : DAB Supreme Council Holds its Meeting
PU
06:45aWhite House Weighs How to Pay for Long-Term Economic Program
DJ
06:40aS.Africa's Eskom extends power cuts to Wednesday as five stations suffer breakdowns
RE
06:38aWFP to procure 200,000 tonnes of wheat for Sudan in 2021
RE
06:29aBANK OF ISRAEL  : Governor Prof. Amir Yaron participated in the BIS's international central bank governors meeting
PU
06:22aVirgin Atlantic set to raise 160 million pounds in new financing
RE
06:21aSOUTH AFRICA ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 ELECTRICITY CUTS EXTENDED TO 05 : 00 (local time) on wednesday following loss of further generation capacity
RE
05:57aIndia activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'
RE
04:55aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS  : The Consumer Price Index During, February , 02/2021
PU
04:49aShares in Egypt's SODIC jump 7% after stake offer from Aldar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. administers 105.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ