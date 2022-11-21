Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Israel slows rate pace with half-point increase

11/21/2022 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point, the sixth straight meeting it has increased rates, citing inflation above 5%, strong economic growth and a tight labour market.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 3.25% - its highest level since September 2011 - from 2.75%. In April, policymakers began aggressively raising the rate from 0.1%.

However, after two successive increases of three-quarters of a point in August and October, the central bank opted for a half-point this month.

"The Israeli economy is recording strong economic activity, accompanied by a tight labour market and an increase in the inflation environment," the central bank said.

"The (monetary) committee has therefore decided to continue the process of increasing the interest rate" and the future pace will be determined by economic growth and inflation data.

Israel's annual inflation rate rose to 5.1% in October from 4.6% in September and was just shy of a 14-year high of 5.2% in July - well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.

Yet the central bank noted inflation expectations in a year's time were within the target range.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 2.1% in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than a 7.3% pace in the prior three months. On Monday, official data showed Israel's jobless rate rose to 4.3% in October from 3.9% in September.

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to grow 6% in 2022, slowing to 3% growth next year.

After its rate decision in early October, Bank of Governor Amir Yaron told Reuters that he saw rates peaking at "3 plus percent" in a signal the tightening cycle was close to running its course. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:33aCANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as China COVID curbs clip sentiment
RE
09:30aU.s. supreme court turns away royal bank of scotland ex-banker v…
RE
09:30aIn cold Ukraine village, Banksy mural offers warm bath
RE
09:30aU.S. proposes rules to advance flying taxi operations
RE
09:29aEnergy windfall improved Algeria's economic position, says IMF
RE
09:28aBank of Israel slows rate pace with half-point increase
RE
09:27aSaudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
RE
09:26aChina to provide 200 billion yuan in loans to commercial banks for housing completions
RE
09:22aU.S. to provide $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
RE
09:21aMexican president says considering options for central banker Esquivel's future
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
3Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
4LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
5Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

HOT NEWS