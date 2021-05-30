Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Israel to hold interest rates as inflation nudges higher

05/30/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Rate decision due at 1300 GMT on Monday

* Inflation rate at 0.8% in April, nearing 1-3% target range

* Economy shrank 6.5% in Q1 but rebound seen for rest of 2021

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged this week for its ninth straight policy meeting, amid higher inflation and a view that a rapid COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will revive economic growth.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 0.1% when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT).

The next policy move is widely expected to be a rate increase but not until at least 2022, with some projecting 2023.

"No change in monetary policy is expected, but a very optimistic tone is certainly expected by the Bank of Israel, given the sharp decline in morbidity and the full opening of the economy," said Leader Capital Markets chief economist Jonathan Katz.

With 55% of adults fully vaccinated, the number of active COVID cases has dropped to below 400 in Israel, prompting a near fully opening of the economy and the jobless rate has fallen to 7.9%.

Economists forecast economic growth of 4-6% in 2021 after it shrank 2.6% in 2020. In the first quarter, the economy contracted an annualised 6.5% from the prior quarter. Israel's inflation rate reached 0.8% in April after turning positive in March for the first time in a year. Based on bond yields, the rate is expected to reach 1.7% in a year's time -- near the middle of the government's 1-3% annual target.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron told Reuters this month interest rate increases are some way off given inflation is expected to stay well contained. He said it was still too early to determine how much of the gain stems from bottlenecks in the economy and adjustments in supply and demand.

"At some point, depending on economic activity and depending on inflation, depending on financial stability, etc, those will be the considerations that will enact a change in the primary focus point for a change in the (interest rates) stance," he said on May 10.

At the prior meeting on April 19, five of the central bank's six policymakers voted to hold the key rate.

Since the pandemic began, the central bank has lowered its key rate once - from 0.25% in April 2020. It has relied instead on buying government and corporate bonds and offering cut-rate loans to banks to encourage lending to small businesses.

It has also bought nearly $20 billion of foreign currency in the first four months of this year to help stem the shekel's gains.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aBANK OF ISRAEL  : launches a public information campaign via various media, to enhance the public's awareness of the use of the Credit Data System
PU
06:16aMalaysia says 12 manufacturing sectors to run at 60% staffing in lockdown
RE
06:08aBank of Israel to hold interest rates as inflation nudges higher
RE
05:56aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA  : DPR Set to Issue Award Letters to Marginal Field Bid Winners
PU
05:55aVOLKSWAGEN  : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
RE
05:41aRapid appreciation of China's yuan not sustainable, says former PBOC official
RE
05:34aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Holds Talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau
PU
05:03aEgypt lifts price of subsidised vegetable oil by 23.5% - ministry
RE
03:08aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates RINL's Jumbo Covid Care facility at Visakhapatnam; Calls it a symbol of Cooperative federalism
PU
02:42aVietnam business hub Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden
3ESR-REIT : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER :: Disclosure Of I..
4MONSOON LIKELY TO HIT INDIAN COAST AROUND MAY 31: India Meteorological Department
5TENAGA NASIONAL : TENAGA NASIONAL : TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM

HOT NEWS