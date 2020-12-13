Bank of Israel to offer non-bank credit deals to COVID-hit small businesses

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on
Sunday it would start offering repo transactions with supervised
non-bank credit providers to increase the supply of credit to
very small businesses struggling to borrow due to the COVID-19
crisis.
It said the new monetary tool would begin operating in the
first week of January, with the objective of boosting credit
supply to these businesses beyond what is issued by banks.
These non-bank providers, such as credit card companies and
institutions, would be supervised by the Bank of Israel or the
Finance Ministry's capital markets division.
"In view of the crisis, lowering the cost of the financing
source for non-bank credit providers will create an incentive
for them and contribute to the pass-through from the general
interest rate in the economy to the interest paid by small and
micro businesses for the credit issued to them," the central
bank said.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the central bank has
attempted to help small businesses by way of very low interest
rate loans to banks, while allowing loan repayment deferments.
As part of the repo transactions, the Bank of Israel will
receive tradable collateral from the credit card and other
providers, including government bills and bonds and corporate
bonds under certain criteria.
The interest rate will be set at 0.1% percent and subject to
the provision of credit to small and micro businesses at
interest of up to prime plus 1.3% percent and fixed at a rate of
-0.1%.
The transactions will be for 6 months, with the possibility
of an additional 6-month period under the same terms, the bank
central bank said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)