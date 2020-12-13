Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Israel to offer non-bank credit deals to COVID-hit small businesses

12/13/2020 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it would start offering repo transactions with supervised non-bank credit providers to increase the supply of credit to very small businesses struggling to borrow due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It said the new monetary tool would begin operating in the first week of January, with the objective of boosting credit supply to these businesses beyond what is issued by banks.

These non-bank providers, such as credit card companies and institutions, would be supervised by the Bank of Israel or the Finance Ministry's capital markets division.

"In view of the crisis, lowering the cost of the financing source for non-bank credit providers will create an incentive for them and contribute to the pass-through from the general interest rate in the economy to the interest paid by small and micro businesses for the credit issued to them," the central bank said.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the central bank has attempted to help small businesses by way of very low interest rate loans to banks, while allowing loan repayment deferments.

As part of the repo transactions, the Bank of Israel will receive tradable collateral from the credit card and other providers, including government bills and bonds and corporate bonds under certain criteria.

The interest rate will be set at 0.1% percent and subject to the provision of credit to small and micro businesses at interest of up to prime plus 1.3% percent and fixed at a rate of -0.1%.

The transactions will be for 6 months, with the possibility of an additional 6-month period under the same terms, the bank central bank said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aFirst truck carrying pfizer vaccine appears to leave michigan factory - network pool video
RE
08:15aCoronavirus cases in the netherlands rise by nearly 10,000 in 24 hours - data
RE
08:15aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Beijing's tech hub aims high in digital economy
PU
08:15aVaccine Boosts Fed Confidence That Worst-Case Outcomes Can Be Avoided
DJ
08:07aPM JOHNSON : We're very far apart on Brexit trade deal
RE
08:01aEU states to act to implement any UK trade deal swiftly - sources
RE
07:22aBrexit deal clearly very difficult, but possible - Ireland's Coveney
RE
07:22aEU's Charles Michel says we must do everything possible to reach a Brexit deal
RE
07:22aEU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax
RE
07:22aLeaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR D : ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUTION : ADNOC REWARDS MARKS MAJOR MIL..
3Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline
4Britain, EU agree to go 'extra mile' and press ahead with trade talks
5EMAAR PROPERTIES : Dubai's Emaar appoints new chairman as founder takes managing director role

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ