JERUSALEM, April 21 (Reuters) - All five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on April 8 to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.5%, minutes of the discussion showed on Sunday, citing uncertainty from Israel's six-month old war with Hamas in Gaza.

In January, the central bank lowered the rate by a quarter-point - its first cut in nearly four years - but it has kept the rate steady at the subsequent two meetings on geopolitical uncertainty and as inflation pressures remain.

"In view of the recent developments, indicating a material increase in the extent of geopolitical uncertainty, the monetary policy) committee decided to keep the interest rate unchanged," the minutes said.

"This policy is consistent with the one adopted by the committee since the eruption of the war (in October), a policy that is focused on stabilization of the markets and reduction of uncertainty, alongside price stability and support for economic activity." (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)