Bank of Italy's Alessio De Vincenzo at hearing on COVID-19 and the financial structure of Italian firms

Alessio De Vincenzo, Head of the Bank of Italy's Financial Stability Directorate, spoke via videoconference before the 6th Committee (Finance) of the Chamber of Deputies on issues relating to the risk of imbalances in the financial structure of Italian firms being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

