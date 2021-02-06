Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow and cut debt

* Italy needs to grow like it did before 2008 crisis
* Use of EU funds without reforms won't be enough
* Debt cannot grow indefinitely
MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's central bank called on
Saturday for cohesion as the country battles a government
crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a
public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels
last seen after World War One.
Italy's debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic output
at the end of this year, posing a major challenge to an economy
which stagnated over the past decade.
"We cannot cultivate the illusion that the public debt can
increase indefinitely," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
told the annual Assiom-Forex conference.
Rome's 2.6 trillion euro ($3 trillion) debt is set to drain
almost 60 billion euros from public coffers in interest payments
this year alone despite record low rates.
"Italy must now find the cohesion it needs to return to the
path of development," Visco said.
The central banker flagged "very substantial risks"
threatening the base forecast of a recovery in output starting
in the spring, mainly due to the danger that containing the
pandemic proves harder than expected.
After the collapse of a coalition government led by Prime
Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has
called on former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to
form a new government.
But the country's largest parties are still weighing whether
to support him, with mutual vetoes blocking his way to
power.
Visco said Italy could not afford to waste the opportunity
provided by the European Union's pandemic response.
Political turmoil is hampering Rome's efforts to draw up
plans to spend 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the
EU's recovery fund. Member states are due to submit final
proposals by April 30.
Only by returning to growth rates it last achieved before
the global financial crisis can Italy reduce its debt without
excessively painful budget adjustments, Visco said.
But the "careful and targeted" use of EU funds risks proving
insufficient to drive a lasting increase in Italy's economic
growth without structural reforms to foster private investment,
he said. "This is no small challenge for the public
administration."
($1 = 0.8304 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte
