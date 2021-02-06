Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's central bank on Saturday
called for cohesion in a country battling a government crisis,
saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public
debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last
seen after World War One.
"We cannot cultivate the illusion that the public debt can
increase indefinitely," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
told the annual Assiom-Forex conference.
Italy's public debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic
output at the end of this year, posing a major challenge to an
economy which stagnated over the past decade.
"Italy must now find the cohesion it needs to return to the
path of development," Visco said.
After the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime
Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has
called on former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to
form a new government.
But the country's largest parties are still weighing whether
to support him, with mutual vetoes blocking his way to
power.
Visco said Italy could not afford to waste the opportunity
provided by the European Union's pandemic response.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by
Alison Williams and Ros Russell)