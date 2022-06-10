Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Italy sees slower growth this yr on Ukraine uncertainty

06/10/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy on Friday lowered its expectation for economic growth this year to 2.6% from a forecast of 3.8% given in January, citing the uncertainty surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The economy is seen expanding by 1.6% in 2023 and 1.8% in 2024, up from previous estimates of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively, the central bank added in a statement.

However, the bank said its forecasts were drawn up before national statistics institute ISTAT revised up Italy's first quarter gross domestic product data on May 31 to show a 0.1% increase instead of a previously reported 0.2% decline.

This revision, all else being equal, would add 0.4 percentage points to Italy's growth this year, the bank said, meaning it would probably be around 3% rather than 2.6%.

The central bank also warned that in a worst-case scenario - in case of a stop to Russian energy imports - the economy would not grow this year, decline by more than a percentage point in 2023 and return to growth in 2024.

The BOI also said it sees inflation at 6.2% this year, up from a 3.5% forecast in January, while estimates for 2023 and 2024 were raised to 2.7% and 2% from 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

The central bank's new projections follow those published on Thursday by the European central bank, that were revised up for inflation and down for growth for the whole bloc.

(Alessia Pé, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pPeople who lost homes in New Mexico wildfire hope Biden can help
RE
02:11pBrazil raises about $6 billion in Eletrobras shares in world's No.2 offering of the year
RE
02:01pU.S. sugar ending stocks enough for only 7.6% of demand, says the USDA
RE
02:00pTrump says daughter Ivanka had 'checked out' on election issues
RE
02:00pRussian and Ukrainian pop stars join forces for charity tour
RE
02:00pU.S. Treasury posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in May
RE
01:55pWhite House says Delta to ship UK baby formula starting June 20
RE
01:51pMaduro says Venezuela, Iran to sign 20-year cooperation plan
RE
01:51pAlgeria to honor all its gas commitment with spain - official…
RE
01:50pWhite Michigan policeman pleads not guilty in murder of Patrick Lyoya
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4META : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Is tech losing its appeal?

HOT NEWS