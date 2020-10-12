Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 14-Day Auction Result 12 October 2020

10/12/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

News Release

12 Oct 20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 12 October 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 1 600 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20201012

Total Eligible Bids Received

1

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$1,600,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$1,600,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.25%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 16 October 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:14:05 UTC
