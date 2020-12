Bank of Jamaica : 14-Day Auction Result 21 Dec 2020

News Release

21 Dec 20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 21 December 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 3 100 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 22 December 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 05 January 2021.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20201221/271 Total Eligible Bids Received 3 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received $3,100,000,000.00 Total Allocated Bids $3,100,000,000.00 Weighted Average Interest Rate: 1.33% Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.45% / $750 000 000.00 Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00 Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.45% / $750 000 000.00 Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 1.25% / $1 600 000 000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation N/A Partial Allocation Percentage N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 28 December 2020.