Bank of Jamaica : 14-Day Auction Result 21 Dec 2020

12/21/2020
News Release

21 Dec 20

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 21 December 2020 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 3 100 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 22 December 2020. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 05 January 2021.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20201221/271

Total Eligible Bids Received

3

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$3,100,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$3,100,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.33%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.45%

/ $750 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25%

/ $1 600 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.45%

/ $750 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25%

/ $1 600 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 28 December 2020.

