Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Result 22 March 2021

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation
Applications were opened on Monday, 22 March 2021 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 8 200 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 06 April 2021.
The results are as follows:
|
Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20210322/284
|
Total Eligible Bids Received
|
4
|
Total Value of Eligible Bids Received
|
$8,200,000,000.00
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$8,200,000,000.00
|
Weighted Average Interest Rate:
|
1.27%
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.30% / $3200 000 000.00
|
Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $5000 000 000.00
|
Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.30% / $3200 000 000.00
|
Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
1.25% / $5000 000 000.00
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
N/A
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
N/A
The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 29 March 2021.
