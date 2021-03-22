Log in
Bank of Jamaica 14-Day Auction Result 22 March 2021

03/22/2021 | 11:45am EDT
News Release 22-Mar-21

Auction Results for Bank of Jamaica 14-day Repurchase Operation

Applications were opened on Monday, 22 March 2021 by Bank of Jamaica, for the provision of Jamaica Dollar liquidity, in the amount of JMD 8 200 000 000.00 through repurchases to deposit-taking financial institutions for settlement on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. These repurchases will mature on Tuesday, 06 April 2021.

The results are as follows:

Auction Number : BOJ/R-14/20210322/284

Total Eligible Bids Received

4

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received

$8,200,000,000.00

Total Allocated Bids

$8,200,000,000.00

Weighted Average Interest Rate:

1.27%

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.30% / $3200 000 000.00

Lowest Eligible Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $5000 000 000.00

Highest Successful Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.30% / $3200 000 000.00

Lowest Bid for Full Allocation Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

1.25% / $5000 000 000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

N/A

Partial Allocation Percentage

N/A

The next auction for 14-day repurchases is scheduled for 29 March 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 15:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
