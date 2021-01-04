Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 2 Year and 6 months FR CD Auction Press Release 4 Jan 2021

01/04/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

04 January 2021

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a two and a half year fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

2.80% BOJ FR 2.5-yr-CD 20210119

Auction Date:

Friday, 15 January 2021

Settlement Date:

Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Maturity Date:

Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Tenor:

Two Years and Six Months

Auction Amount:

$15,000,000,000.00

Coupon:

2.80 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$750,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:59:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pKC George Joins Middleburg Communities to Head Attainable Housing Strategies
PR
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:06pThe 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to reconvene on 5 January
PU
02:05pInfinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
02:04pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : 14a
PU
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
PU
02:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank News | Executive Vice President Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel Receives Aem San Antonio Legacy Award
PU
02:04pSAGE : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'
PU
02:04pALLSTATE : Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
BU
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ