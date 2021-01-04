Bank of Jamaica 2 Year and 6 months FR CD Auction Press Release 4 Jan 2021

News Release
04 January 2021
Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a two and a half year fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:
Instrument Name:
2.80% BOJ FR 2.5-yr-CD 20210119
Auction Date:
Friday, 15 January 2021
Settlement Date:
Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Maturity Date:
Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Tenor:
Two Years and Six Months
Auction Amount:
$15,000,000,000.00
Coupon:
2.80 percent per annum
Pricing Format:
Competitive Pricing Auction
Non Competitive Amount:
$750,000,000.00
The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.
This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.
