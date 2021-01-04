Log in
Bank of Jamaica 3 year USD Index Linked Notes Press Release 4 Jan 2021

01/04/2021 | 02:00pm EST
News Release

04 January 2021

Offer of Fixed Rate US-Dollar Indexed Note

The Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a three-year FR US-Dollar Indexed Note as follows:

Instrument Name:

BOJ FR US-Dollar Indexed Note 2024A

Offer Period:

11 January - 13 January 2021

Offer Amount:

USD55,000,000.00

Maturity Date:

11 January 2024

Tenor:

Three years

Subscription Currency

USD

Settlement Currency:

Payable in JMD using the 10-day moving

average buying exchange rate applicable on

Monday, 11 January 2021 i.e. the rate

published on Friday, 08 January 2021.

Coupon:

3.00 percent per annum

Interest Payment Frequency:

Quarterly

Rate of Exchange for Payment of Principal

For each quarterly interest payment and at

and Interest:

maturity, the applicable exchange rate will be

the 10-day moving average selling exchange

rate applicable on the date of payment.

Prepayment Option:

Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect

prepayment operations on this instrument. The

terms and conditions for all prepayment

operations applicable to this instrument will be

provided in the Term Sheet.

The Bank reserves the right to close this instrument before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 January 2021.

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access these instruments through a Primary Dealer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:59:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
