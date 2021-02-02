Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release - 2 February 2021

02/02/2021 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

02 February 2021

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20210205

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 03 February 2021

Settlement Date:

Friday, 05 February 2021

Maturity Date:

Friday, 05 March 2021

Tenor:

28-days

Auction Amount:

$12,000,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$600,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 19:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pUNC HEALTH : Administers Its 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
BU
02:41pEXXON MOBIL : Hit by pandemic, oil giants Exxon, BP post huge 2020 losses
AQ
02:41pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : Creditor group rejects YPF's newest debt exchange proposal -statement
RE
02:41pGAMCO INVESTORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:40pAM BEST : Introduces Best's News and Best's Research
BU
02:40pJEDEC Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductor Committee Publishes its First Guideline for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Based Power Conversion Devices
BU
02:39pFuture Financial Leaders from Ontario Universities Compete at the 2021 CFA Society Toronto & CFA Society Ottawa Research Challenge
GL
02:39pImmediate Needs to Address Remote Learning Inequity for Students
GL
02:38pBroader stock market rises, but GameStop and AMC crumble
AQ
02:38pAD HOC YPF BONDHOLDER COMMITTEE LED BY DECHERT LLP AND DLA PIPER ARGENTINA : Letter Of Support For YPF Exchange Offer For 2021 Notes
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
5WRAPUP 7-Selling overwhelms GameStop and other Reddit-favored stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ