Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 23 February 2021

02/23/2021 | 12:02pm EST
News Release 22 February 2021

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20210226

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Settlement Date:

Friday, 26 February 2021

Maturity Date:

Friday, 26 March 2021

Tenor:

28-days

Auction Amount:

$8,000,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$400,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
