Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 23 February 2021

News Release 22 February 2021

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name: 1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20210226 Auction Date: Wednesday, 24 February 2021 Settlement Date: Friday, 26 February 2021 Maturity Date: Friday, 26 March 2021 Tenor: 28-days Auction Amount: $8,000,000,000.00 Coupon: 1.00 percent per annum Pricing Format: Competitive Pricing Auction Non Competitive Amount: $400,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.