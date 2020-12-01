Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release 30 Nov 2020

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

30 November 2020

Offer of Jamaica Dollar Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

Bank of Jamaica announces the issue of a 30-day fixed rate Certificate of Deposit. This instrument will be allocated through a competitive price auction using JamClear®-CSD. The details of this offer are as follows:

Instrument Name:

1.00% BOJ FR 30D-CD 20201204

Auction Date:

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Settlement Date:

Friday, 04 December 2020

Maturity Date:

Thursday, 31 December 2020

Tenor:

27-days

Auction Amount:

$7,000,000,000.00

Coupon:

1.00 percent per annum

Pricing Format:

Competitive Pricing Auction

Non Competitive Amount:

$350,000,000.00

The Term Sheet will be circulated via electronic mail to all Primary Dealers and commercial banks and will also be available on the Bank's website at www.boj.org.jm.

This instrument is available directly to Primary Dealers and commercial banks. Other investors may access this instrument through a Primary Dealer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pGuggenheim Energy & Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution
GL
05:51pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FBIO
GL
05:51pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Nutraceuticals Sale Update
PU
05:48pVENZEE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $1.5M Private Placement
AQ
05:48pVENZEE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $1.5M Private Placement
PR
05:47pMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Enters Greater Vancouver Market
AQ
05:47pCharles & Colvard Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
PR
05:47pCRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
PU
05:47pINVICTUS ENERGY : Cabora Bassa Project Update & Investor Briefing
PU
05:46pINVITATION HOMES : How to Celebrate Giving Tuesday This Year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's UniCredit says board would never agree to harmful deal
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ