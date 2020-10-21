Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Results

21 October 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201023

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 6,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20201023 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 23 October 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201023

Total Bids Received 94 Total Value of Bids Received $19,410,148,000.00 Total Offer Amount $6,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 26 Total Allocated Bids $6,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.54% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.03 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.50%/ $100,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 2.84%/ $500,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.565%/ $200,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.57% Partial Allocation Percentage 19.93%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 23 October 2020, will be J$22,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 October 2020