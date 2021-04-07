Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results

07 April 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210409

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 7,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210409 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 09 April 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210409

Total Bids Received 48 Total Value of Bids Received $15,350,000,000.00 Total Offer Amount $7,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 15 Total Allocated Bids $7,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.60% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.03 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.4999% / $100,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 3.81% / $100,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.69% / $1,500,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.74999% Partial Allocation Percentage 14.78%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 09 April 2021, will be J$12,400,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 April 2021.