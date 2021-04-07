Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results

04/07/2021
07 April 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210409

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 7,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210409 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 09 April 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210409

Total Bids Received

48

Total Value of Bids Received

$15,350,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$7,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

15

Total Allocated Bids

$7,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.60%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.03

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.4999% / $100,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.81%

/ $100,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.69%

/ $1,500,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.74999%

Partial Allocation Percentage

14.78%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 09 April 2021, will be J$12,400,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 April 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
