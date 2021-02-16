Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 16 Feb 2021

16 February 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210219

Applications were opened on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 15,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20210219 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 19 February 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210219 Total Bids Received 69 Total Value of Bids Received $16,802,000,000.00 Total Offer Amount $15,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 66 Total Allocated Bids $15,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 2.49% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $99.88 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.95% / $50,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 4.50% / $1,500,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 3.959% / $500,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 3.96% Partial Allocation Percentage 24.50%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 19 February 2021, will be

J$46,000,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 February 2021.