Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 16 Feb 2021

02/16/2021 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 February 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210219

Applications were opened on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 15,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20210219 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 19 February 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210219

Total Bids Received

69

Total Value of Bids Received

$16,802,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$15,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

66

Total Allocated Bids

$15,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

2.49%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$99.88

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.95% / $50,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

4.50% / $1,500,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.959% / $500,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

3.96%

Partial Allocation Percentage

24.50%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 19 February 2021, will be

J$46,000,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:54:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56aDisclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021
AQ
05:56aCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : to Present at the LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day
PR
05:55aIGE+XAO : A year of resilience
PU
05:55aMICHELIN : Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires
PU
05:55aCSP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:55aDARE BIOSCIENCE : February Investor Presentation
PU
05:55aBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 16 Feb 2021
PU
05:55aELIOR : Information concerning the officers of the Annual General Meeting of February 26, 2021 to be held virtually (PDF, 89.54 KB)
PU
05:55aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05:54aON SEMICONDUCTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ