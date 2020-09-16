Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 16 September 2020

09/16/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

16 September 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200918

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 5,500,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200918 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 18 September 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200918

Total Bids Received

55

Total Value of Bids Received

$12,607,800,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$5,500,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

33

Total Allocated Bids

$5,500,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.68%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.02

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.56%/ $50,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD)

3.00%/ $500,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.75% / $1,601,800,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.77%

Partial Allocation Percentage

28.44%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 18 September 2020, will be J$20,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:29:06 UTC
