Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 16 September 2020

16 September 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200918

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 5,500,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20200918 through a competitive price auction. The

issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 18 September 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20200918

Total Bids Received 55 Total Value of Bids Received $12,607,800,000.00 Total Offer Amount $5,500,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 33 Total Allocated Bids $5,500,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.68% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.02 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.56%/ $50,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate(%) / Amount (JMD) 3.00%/ $500,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.75% / $1,601,800,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.77% Partial Allocation Percentage 28.44%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 18 September 2020, will be J$20,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 23 September 2020