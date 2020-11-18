Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 18 Nov 2020

18 November 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201120

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 6,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20201120 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 20 November 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201120

Total Bids Received 98 Total Value of Bids Received $28,166,752,000.00 Total Offer Amount $6,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 31 Total Allocated Bids $6,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.51% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.04 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.40%/ $25,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 3.00%/ $700,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.524%/ $100,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.525% Partial Allocation Percentage 34.87%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 20 November 2020, will be J$22,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 November 2020