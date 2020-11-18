Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 18 Nov 2020

11/18/2020 | 11:39am EST

18 November 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201120

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 6,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20201120 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 20 November 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201120

Total Bids Received

98

Total Value of Bids Received

$28,166,752,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$6,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

31

Total Allocated Bids

$6,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.51%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.04

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.40%/ $25,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.00%/ $700,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.524%/ $100,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.525%

Partial Allocation Percentage

34.87%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 20 November 2020, will be J$22,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 16:38:07 UTC
