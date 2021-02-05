Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 3 February 2021

03 February 2021
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 12,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210205 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 February 2021.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205
|
Total Bids Received
|
38
|
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$13,760,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$12,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
35
|
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$12,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
1.29%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$99.98
|
|
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.68%
|
/ $300,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
3.01%
|
/ $200,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.20%
|
/ $75,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
2.25%
|
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
43.33%
|
|
|
The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 05 February 2021, will be J$45,000,000,000.00
The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 February 2021
