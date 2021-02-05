Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 3 February 2021

03 February 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 12,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210205 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 February 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205

Total Bids Received 38 Total Value of Bids Received $13,760,000,000.00 Total Offer Amount $12,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 35 Total Allocated Bids $12,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 1.29% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $99.98 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.68% / $300,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 3.01% / $200,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 2.20% / $75,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 2.25% Partial Allocation Percentage 43.33%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 05 February 2021, will be J$45,000,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 February 2021