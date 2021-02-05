Log in
Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results - 3 February 2021

02/05/2021
03 February 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 12,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210205 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 05 February 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210205

Total Bids Received

38

Total Value of Bids Received

$13,760,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$12,000,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

35

Total Allocated Bids

$12,000,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

1.29%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$99.98

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.68%

/ $300,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.01%

/ $200,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

2.20%

/ $75,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

2.25%

Partial Allocation Percentage

43.33%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 05 February 2021, will be J$45,000,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 February 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
