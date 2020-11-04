Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 4 Nov 2020

04 November 2020
Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit
BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201106
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 04 November 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 4,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20201106 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 06 November 2020.
The results from the auction are as follows:
Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201106
|
Total Bids Received
|
55
|
|
|
Total Value of Bids Received
|
$24,320,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Offer Amount
|
$4,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Total Successful Bids
|
8
|
|
|
Total Allocated Bids
|
$4,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:
|
0.53%
|
|
|
Average Price for Successful Bids ($):
|
$100.03
|
|
|
Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.49%/ $20,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
2.84%/ $1,000,000,000.00
|
|
|
Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)
|
0.53%/ $1,500,000,000.00
|
|
|
Bid Rate for Partial Allocation
|
0.54%
|
|
|
Partial Allocation Percentage
|
32.67%
|
|
The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 06 November 2020, will be J$22,500,000,000.00
The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 November 2020
