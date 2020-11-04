Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 4 Nov 2020

04 November 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201106

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 04 November 2020 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 4,000,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20201106 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 06 November 2020.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20201106

Total Bids Received 55 Total Value of Bids Received $24,320,000,000.00 Total Offer Amount $4,000,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 8 Total Allocated Bids $4,000,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.53% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.03 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.49%/ $20,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 2.84%/ $1,000,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.53%/ $1,500,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.54% Partial Allocation Percentage 32.67%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 06 November 2020, will be J$22,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 November 2020