Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 6 Jan 2021

01/06/2021 | 02:34pm EST
06 January 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210108

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10,500,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210108 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 08 January 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210108

Total Bids Received

80

Total Value of Bids Received

$19,810,000,000.00

Total Offer Amount

$10,500,000,000.00

Total Successful Bids

57

Total Allocated Bids

$10,500,000,000.00

Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids:

0.63%

Average Price for Successful Bids ($):

$100.03

Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.4899%/ $35,000,000.00

Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD)

3.00%/ $100,000,000.00

Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD)

0.90%/$100,000,000.00

Bid Rate for Partial Allocation

0.95%

Partial Allocation Percentage

45.00%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 08 January 2021, will be J$37,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 13 January 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:33:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
