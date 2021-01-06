Bank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 6 Jan 2021

06 January 2021

Results for Bank of Jamaica Fixed Rate Certificate of Deposit

BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210108

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 by Bank of Jamaica for the allocation of JMD 10,500,000,000.00 of BOJ 1.00% FR 30D-CD20210108 through a competitive price auction. The issue date for the successful allotments is Friday, 08 January 2021.

The results from the auction are as follows:

Instrument Name: BOJ 1.00% FR 30D - CD 20210108

Total Bids Received 80 Total Value of Bids Received $19,810,000,000.00 Total Offer Amount $10,500,000,000.00 Total Successful Bids 57 Total Allocated Bids $10,500,000,000.00 Average Yield for Successfully Allocated Bids: 0.63% Average Price for Successful Bids ($): $100.03 Lowest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.4899%/ $35,000,000.00 Highest Submitted Bid Rate (%) / Amount (JMD) 3.00%/ $100,000,000.00 Highest Bid Rate for Full Allocation (%) / Amount (JMD) 0.90%/$100,000,000.00 Bid Rate for Partial Allocation 0.95% Partial Allocation Percentage 45.00%

The total nominal outstanding amount for the 30-day CDs on the settlement date - 08 January 2021, will be J$37,500,000,000.00

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, 13 January 2021