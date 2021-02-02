Log in
Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 2 February 2021

02/02/2021 | 02:24pm EST
BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20210205

ISIN: JMB202100062

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 03 February 2021

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 12,000,000,000.00

JMD 11,400,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 600,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

05 February 2021

MATURITY DATE

05 March 2021

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 05 March 2021

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 03 February 2021. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 05 February 2021.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

