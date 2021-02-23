Log in
Bank of Jamaica : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 23 Feb 2021

02/23/2021 | 12:02pm EST
BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20210226

ISIN: JMB202100096

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 8,000,000,000.00

JMD 7,600,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 400,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

26 February 2021

MATURITY DATE

26 March 2021

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 26 March 2021

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 24 February 2021. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 26 February 2021.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
