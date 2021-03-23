Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 23 March 2021

03/23/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20210326

ISIN: JMB202100120

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 24 March 2021

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 5,400,000,000.00

JMD 5,130,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD 270,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

26 March 2021

MATURITY DATE

23 April 2021

TENOR

28 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 23 April 2021

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 24 March 2021. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear®

Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of

Jamaica on 26 March 2021.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aBoston Marathon Partners with Global Fundraising Platform GivenGain for 125th Race
PR
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer -2-
DJ
10:50aPRESS RELEASE  : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share
DJ
10:50aFRIEDRICH VORWERK  : sets final offer price at ?45 per share
EQ
10:49aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME  : Announcement of regulated information according to L.3556/2007 Notification of approval of significant agreement
PU
10:48aCOLONY BANKCORP  : form 10-K)
AQ
10:47aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
AQ
10:47aINSIDE INFORMATION : Key financial information of beijing kingsoft office software, inc. for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
10:47aWall Street subdued ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies
RE
10:46aMRKT BUZZ : All samples from Nutukka analyzed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
4Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ