Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 29 Dec 2020

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20201231
ISIN: JMB202000551
|
ISSUER
|
BANK OF JAMAICA
|
AUCTION DATE
|
Wednesday, 30 December 2020
|
OFFER VOLUME
|
JMD 10,000,000,000.00
|
|
JMD
|
9,500,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis
|
|
JMD
|
500,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis
|
NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS
|
All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive
|
|
bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted
|
|
average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.
|
|
All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted
|
|
on a competitive basis.
|
ISSUE PRICE
|
To be determined through competitive bidding
|
ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE
|
31 December 2020
|
MATURITY DATE
|
29 January 2021
|
TENOR
|
29 days
|
COUPON
|
Fixed at 1.00% per annum
|
INTEREST PAYMENT
|
At maturity on 29 January 2021
|
TAXATION
|
Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.
|
STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL
|
Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset
|
TREATMENT
|
|
|
APPLICATIONS
|
Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities
|
|
Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am
|
|
on 30 December 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the
|
|
JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the
|
|
Bank of Jamaica on 31 December 2020.
|
ENTITLEMENTS
|
Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in
|
|
the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.
|
REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
|
Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar
|
|
for the securities issued.
|
MINIMUM BID SIZE
|
The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars
|
|
($1, 000, 000.00).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:20:02 UTC