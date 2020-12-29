Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jamaica - 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet 29 Dec 2020

12/29/2020 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANK OF JAMAICA FIXED RATE CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT: 1.00% FR 30D-CD 20201231

ISIN: JMB202000551

ISSUER

BANK OF JAMAICA

AUCTION DATE

Wednesday, 30 December 2020

OFFER VOLUME

JMD 10,000,000,000.00

JMD

9,500,000,000.00 allocated on Competitive basis

JMD

500,000,000.00 allocated on Non-competitive basis

NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS

All bids from Public Sector Entities must be submitted as non-competitive

bids. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted

average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

All bids from entities other than Public Sector entities must be submitted

on a competitive basis.

ISSUE PRICE

To be determined through competitive bidding

ISSUE/SETTLEMENT DATE

31 December 2020

MATURITY DATE

29 January 2021

TENOR

29 days

COUPON

Fixed at 1.00% per annum

INTEREST PAYMENT

At maturity on 29 January 2021

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

STATUTORY/PRUDENTIAL

Will immediately qualify as a liquid asset

TREATMENT

APPLICATIONS

Applications will be received via the JamClear® Central Securities

Depository [JamClear®-CSD] between the hours of 9:30am to 10:45 am

on 30 December 2020. Settlement will be effected via accounts in the

JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the

Bank of Jamaica on 31 December 2020.

ENTITLEMENTS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts housed in

the JamClear® RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only legal registrar

for the securities issued.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is JMD One Million Dollars

($1, 000, 000.00).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aNOVATURAS : “Novaturas” Group has agreed with the bank to delay liabilities
AQ
09:31aMEDXTRACTOR CORP : . Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended November 30, 2020
AQ
09:31aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB fund helps finance solar home-systems in Africa
PU
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
BU
09:31aCelebrate the New Year with Iceland's Incredible Fireworks Display!
BU
09:29aKNEAT COM : First site of Top Ten Biopharma selects Kneat's SaaS Platform
AQ
09:28aAB INTL GROUP Announced Official Launch Video Streaming Service ABQQ.tv
GL
09:27aVOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VYGR
AQ
09:27aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020 (351 KB)
PU
09:27aQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY :  Hungry for Change Fundraiser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ