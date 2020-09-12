Bank of Jamaica : BOJ Statement - Resilience of the Jamaican FX Market

12/09/2020

THE RESILIENCE OF THE JAMAICAN

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET

THE COVID-19 EFFECT

A dispassionate assessment of Jamaica's foreign exchange (FX) market at this time, in the context of a global pandemic, tells a story of both bad and good news, and it is important that we do not limit our sentiments and reactions to one side of the story. Instead, we should react responsibly to both sides in balance.

The major bad news, as we all know, is that as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism inflows, our biggest sources of foreign exchange earnings, remains practically at a standstill.

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)'s current estimates of the value of the drastic fallout in FX inflows for the 2020/21 fiscal year are a best-case scenario of US$800 million, and a worst-case scenario of US$1.4 billion.

It is important to note as always, however, that the entire sum of the country's FX earnings does not all come to the market, so whatever the fallout in total earnings, the real fallout in the FX market would be a bit less.

CENTRAL BANK INITIATIVES

In contrast, the good news is that in several ways, including but not limited to direct sales intervention, BOJ has, since March this year, acted decisively to implement an assortment of measures, all designed to supply extra FX liquidity to the financial system, even though the system is not short of FX liquidity. These measures included selling some US$256 million directly to Jamaica Public Service and Petrojam to remove that source of pressure from the FX market, in addition to various actions to ensure that all financial institutions have increased access to FX liquidity.

What this means is that BOJ has already proactively compensated for a large part of

the FX deficit we expect to face this year. Specifically, these measures have already