Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : Credit Conditions Survey Report - September 2020 Quarter

02/09/2021 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly

Credit Conditions

Survey Report

September 2020

Quarter

Prepared by the

Intelligence Gathering Unit

Statistics Department

Research & Economic Programming Division

Table of Contents

List of Figures & Tables..................................................

2

Overview ......................................................................

4

Personal Lending ..........................................................

9

Micro Business Lending ...............................................

12

Small Business Lending ...............................................

14

Medium-SizedBusiness Lending ..................................

16

Large Corporations and Commercial Lending.................

18

Appendix A: Overall Credit Market Conditions ................

22

Appendix B: Glossary and Definitions ............................

26

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

List of Figures & Tables

Figure 1a: Index of Overall Credit Market Conditions.........................................................................................................

5

Figure 1b: Index of Credit Market Conditions for Secured & ...............................................................................................

5

Unsecured Loans ..........................................................................................................................................................

5

Figure 2: Components of Credit Supply ...........................................................................................................................

6

Figure 3a: Distribution of Private Industry Credit ...............................................................................................................

6

Figure 3b: Distribution of Private Industry Credit by Business Size .....................................................................................

6

Figure 4: Components of Credit Demand .........................................................................................................................

7

Table 1: Overall Average Lending Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans ..................................................................

8

Figure 5a: Index of Overall Credit Conditions for Personal Lending ....................................................................................

9

Figure 5b: Index of Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Personal Lending............................................................

9

Figure 6a: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 6b: Availability of Credit for Personal Lending......................................................................................................

10

Figure 7a: Demand for Personal Loans.........................................................................................................................

10

Figure 7b: Demand for Personal Loans.........................................................................................................................

10

Table 2: Interest Rates on Personal Loans....................................................................................................................

11

Figure 8a: Credit Conditions for Micro-sizedBusinesses ................................................................................................

12

Figure 8b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Micro-sized Businesses...............................................

12

Figure 9: Credit Demand for Micro-sizedBusinesses .....................................................................................................

13

Table 3: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Micro Businesses .....................................................................

13

Figure 10a: Credit Conditions for Small Businesses .......................................................................................................

14

Figure 10b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Small Businesses .....................................................

14

Table 4: Interest Rates on New Local Currency Loans to Small Businesses.....................................................................

15

Figure 11a: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 11b: Credit Conditions for Medium-sizedBusinesses...........................................................................................

16

Figure 12: Credit Demanded by Medium-sizedBusinesses ............................................................................................

17

Table 5: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Medium-sized Businesses..............................................

18

Figure 12a: Credit Conditions for Large Businesses.......................................................................................................

19

Figure 12b: Credit Conditions for Secured and Unsecured Loans to Large Businesses .....................................................

19

Figure 14: Availability of Credit to Large Businesses ......................................................................................................

20

Figure 14: Credit Demanded by Large Businesses ........................................................................................................

20

Table 6: Interest Rates on Local and Foreign Currency Loans to Large Businesses..........................................................

21

Figure 16: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Secured Loans ....................................................................

22

Figure 17: Changes in Components of Credit Conditions for Unsecured Loans ................................................................

22

Table 7: Reported Indices and Interest Rates on New Loans ..........................................................................................

23

Figure 18: Drivers of the Supply of Credit......................................................................................................................

24

Figure 19: Drivers of the Demand of Secured Credit ......................................................................................................

25

Figure 20: Drivers of the Demand of Unsecured Credit...................................................................................................

25

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

Background

In order to meet its core mandate to maintain Monetary and Financial Stability, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seeks to assess a wide set of data on credit market conditions. In this regard, the BOJ's Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey (QCCS) broadens the range of credit statistics used in the analysis of inflation and to determine the risks to growth in private industry credit. The survey is conducted online on a quarterly basis among Commercial banks, Building societies, Near banks, Credit unions and Development banks. It is designed to elicit qualitative information on changes in the demand and supply of credit to various types of businesses as well as individuals. The QCCS explores the main factors underpinning these reported changes, including price and non-price lending terms and other credit market developments.

The results presented in this report are based on the credit conditions indices constructed from the results of the surveys. Each credit conditions index (credit demand or credit availability index) is a single metric used to assess overall changes in demand for credit from households and businesses or the amount of credit made available to households and businesses. The credit conditions indices range from 0 to 200. An index less than 100 indicates a decline in the particular variable whereas an index greater than 100 indicates an increase in the variable in question (see Glossary for more information).

The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

This report represents the results of the September 2020 survey which was conducted between 14 October 2020 and 9 November 2020.

Past survey reports are available on the BOJ website at http://www.boj.org.jm/publications.

Surveys Completed by Each Institution

No. of survey

Number of Surveys Completed by Each Institution

Personal

Micro

Small

Medium

Large

respondents

Loans

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Businesses

Commercial Banks

8

8

8

8

8

8

Building Societies

2

2

2

2

2

2

Merchant Banks

1

1

1

1

1

1

Credit Unions

9

9

9

9

9

9

Public Entities

2

2

2

2

2

2

Total

22

22

22

22

22

22

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

4

Bank of Jamaica Credit Conditions Survey

September 2020 Quarter

Overview

Context

STATIN's estimate of GDP outturn for the September 2020 quarter indicated that the Jamaican economy declined by 10.7 per cent relative to September 2019 quarter. The outturn was attributed to declines in both the Services and Goods Producing industries of 13.1 per cent and

3.5 per cent, respectively. The GDP outturn was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken by the government to limit its spread.

The annual point-to-point inflation rate at September 2020 was 4.9 per cent, a deceleration relative to the 6.3 per cent recorded at end-June 2020. The deceleration in inflation largely reflected the impact of slowing in agricultural food price inflation.

During the September 2020 quarter, Bank of Jamaica maintained its policy interest rate at 0.50 per cent. However, money market rates and rates on GOJ treasuries declined reflective of buoyancy in liquidity conditions for the quarter.

While liquidity conditions for the quarter were generally buoyant liquidity tightened for the September 2020 quarter relative to the June 2020 quarter. This was indicated by deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) and primary dealers maintenance of average current account balances at Bank of Jamaica of $48.7 billion, below the average of $55.5 billion for the preceding quarter.

The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates in September 2020 in the context of the spread of COVID-19 globally. US inflation as at September

© Copyright 2020. Bank of Jamaica

2020 was 1.4 per cent, an acceleration relative to the previous quarter due to upward pressure on prices due to supply constraints.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 18:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:19aBELARUS : Call to European institutions over media crackdown
PU
08:13aCash flush Americans buying shares as pandemic limits spending options
RE
08:13aSupporting subsistence farming while conserving land and biodiversity in Morocco
PU
08:13aU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Leisure & Hospitality Accounts for Whopping 39% of Jobs Lost to Pandemic
PU
08:11aReddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago
RE
07:59aBANK OF JAMAICA : Credit Conditions Survey Report - September 2020 Quarter
PU
07:57aIreland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM
RE
07:51aCyberpunk 2077' Developer Hit With Cyberattack -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:49aBiden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ