Bank of Jamaica : Credit Conditions Survey Report - September 2020 Quarter

Background

In order to meet its core mandate to maintain Monetary and Financial Stability, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) seeks to assess a wide set of data on credit market conditions. In this regard, the BOJ's Quarterly Credit Conditions Survey (QCCS) broadens the range of credit statistics used in the analysis of inflation and to determine the risks to growth in private industry credit. The survey is conducted online on a quarterly basis among Commercial banks, Building societies, Near banks, Credit unions and Development banks. It is designed to elicit qualitative information on changes in the demand and supply of credit to various types of businesses as well as individuals. The QCCS explores the main factors underpinning these reported changes, including price and non-price lending terms and other credit market developments.

The results presented in this report are based on the credit conditions indices constructed from the results of the surveys. Each credit conditions index (credit demand or credit availability index) is a single metric used to assess overall changes in demand for credit from households and businesses or the amount of credit made available to households and businesses. The credit conditions indices range from 0 to 200. An index less than 100 indicates a decline in the particular variable whereas an index greater than 100 indicates an increase in the variable in question (see Glossary for more information).

The summary of interest rates presented in this report are the simple averages of the weighted average interest rates reported by the respondents of the survey.

This report represents the results of the September 2020 survey which was conducted between 14 October 2020 and 9 November 2020.

Past survey reports are available on the BOJ website at http://www.boj.org.jm/publications.

Surveys Completed by Each Institution

No. of survey Number of Surveys Completed by Each Institution Personal Micro Small Medium Large respondents Loans Businesses Businesses Businesses Businesses Commercial Banks 8 8 8 8 8 8 Building Societies 2 2 2 2 2 2 Merchant Banks 1 1 1 1 1 1 Credit Unions 9 9 9 9 9 9 Public Entities 2 2 2 2 2 2 Total 22 22 22 22 22 22

