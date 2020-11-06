Bank of Jamaica : Highlights of the Macroprudential Policy Report - October 2020

Overview

The financial sector has generally remained well capitalized despite the on-going impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the earning capacity of financial institutions. Entities continue to hold capital positions wellin excess of the prudential minimum and there has been a broad shift away from risky investments towards less riskyassets.

Risk exposure indicators for DTIs and SDs showed mixed results. In addition to a deterioration in foreign exchange risk across both sectors, there was some weakening in the household credit risk measure for the DTIs. There was, however, an improvement in interest rate risk exposure of thesector.

Composite indicators of macro financial conditions deteriorated. However, the micro-based measure of financial stability was broadly stable and continued to reflect a healthybanking system.

In the context of a decline in nominal GDP, related to the pandemic, there was a further increase in the credit-to-GDPgap for the June 2020 quarter, above Bank of Jamaica's early warning threshold. There was further deterioration in debt sustainability measures for the both the household and corporate sectors but credit metrics showed that financial institutions did not demonstrate any over-leveragingorsubstantial maturity mismatch during the review period.

As it relates to interconnectedness and potential for contagion, network analysis indicated that commercial banks and securities dealers continued to be the central players in the financial network. Furthermore, the network remained dense, reflecting increases in both interconnectivity andcounterparty risks.

5 Total credit excludes loans to overseas residents and loans to other financial institutions. It includes financing through corporate bond issues.