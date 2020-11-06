Bank of Jamaica : Highlights of the Macroprudential Policy Report - October 2020

Overview
The financial sector has generally remained well capitalized despite the on-going impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the earning capacity of financial institutions. Entities continue to hold capital positions wellin excess of the prudential minimum and there has been a broad shift away from risky investments towards less riskyassets.
Risk exposure indicators for DTIs and SDs showed mixed results. In addition to a deterioration in foreign exchange risk across both sectors, there was some weakening in the household credit risk measure for the DTIs. There was, however, an improvement in interest rate risk exposure of thesector.
Composite indicators of macro financial conditions deteriorated. However, the micro-based measure of financial stability was broadly stable and continued to reflect a healthybanking system.
In the context of a decline in nominal GDP, related to the pandemic, there was a further increase in the credit-to-GDPgap for the June 2020 quarter, above Bank of Jamaica's early warning threshold. There was further deterioration in debt sustainability measures for the both the household and corporate sectors but credit metrics showed that financial institutions did not demonstrate any over-leveragingorsubstantial maturity mismatch during the review period.
As it relates to interconnectedness and potential for contagion, network analysis indicated that commercial banks and securities dealers continued to be the central players in the financial network. Furthermore, the network remained dense, reflecting increases in both interconnectivity andcounterparty risks.
Risks from excessive credit growth were assessed to be moderate during the review quarter as financial entities remained well capitalized to absorb moderate losses. Financial institutions' use of debt to fund asset expansion reflected mixed results across sub-sectors for the June 2020 quarter. This was reflected in a deterioration in leverage metrics for DTIs and general insurance companies by 5.1 per cent and 33.9 per cent, respectively and an improvement in leverage ratios for the securities dealers and life insurance companies.
Total credit, including corporate bond issues, increased by 8.1 per cent for the review quarter, which reflected a deceleration in the pace of credit growth (see Chart 1.0).5 This growth resulted in additional financing of $10.1 billion in the system compared to the March 2020 quarter. Accordingly, the total credit-to-GDP gap indicator grew to 4.9 per cent for the June 2020 quarter relative to 4.3 per cent at end-March 2020 (see Chart 1.1).
