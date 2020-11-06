Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : Highlights of the Macroprudential Policy Report - October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:14pm EST

OCTOBER 2020

MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY REPORT

BANK OF JAMAICA | HIGHLIGHTS | OCTOBER 2020

Contents

Overview………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..….2

Objective 1: Mitigate and prevent excessive credit growth and leverage………………...…2

Objective 2: Mitigate and prevent excessive maturity mismatches and market illiquidity………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...….3

Objective 3: Limit direct and indirect exposure concentrations………………………………..4

Objective 4: Limit the impact of interconnectedness and systemic importance………..5

Objective 5: Strengthen the resilience of the financial system………………………………….6

Outlook: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………. 7

Preface

Bank of Jamaica frequently conducts assessments of the resilience and strength of the financial system. These financial system stability assessments inform the Bank's macroprudential policy. This report provides highlights of those assessments for the reporting quarter. The document is organized into five objective assessment areas, the analysis of which utilizes leading and coincident indicators relevant to the specific type of vulnerability. The aim of the report is to:

  • Convey Bank of Jamaica's financial system stability assessment.
  • Make clear the link between the Bank's assessment and any policy action taken.
  • Provide information on matters related to financial system stability.

1

Overview

The financial sector has generally remained well capitalized despite the on-going impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the earning capacity of financial institutions. Entities continue to hold capital positions wellin excess of the prudential minimum and there has been a broad shift away from risky investments towards less riskyassets.

Risk exposure indicators for DTIs and SDs showed mixed results. In addition to a deterioration in foreign exchange risk across both sectors, there was some weakening in the household credit risk measure for the DTIs. There was, however, an improvement in interest rate risk exposure of thesector.

Composite indicators of macro financial conditions deteriorated. However, the micro-based measure of financial stability was broadly stable and continued to reflect a healthybanking system.

In the context of a decline in nominal GDP, related to the pandemic, there was a further increase in the credit-to-GDPgap for the June 2020 quarter, above Bank of Jamaica's early warning threshold. There was further deterioration in debt sustainability measures for the both the household and corporate sectors but credit metrics showed that financial institutions did not demonstrate any over-leveragingorsubstantial maturity mismatch during the review period.

As it relates to interconnectedness and potential for contagion, network analysis indicated that commercial banks and securities dealers continued to be the central players in the financial network. Furthermore, the network remained dense, reflecting increases in both interconnectivity andcounterparty risks.

5 Total credit excludes loans to overseas residents and loans to other financial institutions. It includes financing through corporate bond issues.

MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY REPORT

BANK OF JAMAICA | HIGHLIGHTS | OCTOBER 2020

Objective 1

Mitigate and prevent excessive credit growth

and leverage

  1. Risks from excessive credit growth were assessed to be moderate during the review quarter as financial entities remained well capitalized to absorb moderate losses. Financial institutions' use of debt to fund asset expansion reflected mixed results across sub-sectors for the June 2020 quarter. This was reflected in a deterioration in leverage metrics for DTIs and general insurance companies by 5.1 per cent and 33.9 per cent, respectively and an improvement in leverage ratios for the securities dealers and life insurance companies.
  2. Total credit, including corporate bond issues, increased by 8.1 per cent for the review quarter, which reflected a deceleration in the pace of credit growth (see Chart 1.0).5 This growth resulted in additional financing of $10.1 billion in the system compared to the March 2020 quarter. Accordingly, the total credit-to-GDP gap indicator grew to 4.9 per cent for the June 2020 quarter relative to 4.3 per cent at end-March 2020 (see Chart 1.1).

Chart 1.0 Growth in Credit

2

Chart 1.1 Evolution of Credit-to-GDP Gap

Indicators

Objective 2

Mitigate and prevent excessive maturity mismatches and market illiquidity

  1. The balance sheet of financial entities showed a slight deterioration in maturity structure and an improvement in liquidity coverage as reflected in maturity and liquidity transformation risks metrics. In this regard, for the review quarter, the financial system continued to demonstrate an improved ability to adjust to changing asset prices and liquidity outflows.
  2. For the June 2020 quarter, there were marginal deterioration in maturity transformation for all financial sub-sectors, except for securities dealers. The worsening in the maturity mismatch ratios generally resulted from a greater than proportional

9 Liquid assets for DTIs and LIs grew by 8.9 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively while SDs recorded a 3.2 per cent decline for the March 2020 quarter. Short-term liabilities for SDs, LIs and DTIs declined by -5.1 per cent, -4.0 per cent 2.1 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile GIs reflected decline of -2.4 per cent for liquid assets and an increase of 28.3 per cent for short-term liabilities.

MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY REPORT

BANK OF JAMAICA | HIGHLIGHTS | OCTOBER 2020

increase in long-term assets relative to long-term liabilities and equity (see Chart 2.0). For securities dealers, the improvement in maturity transformation mainly reflected moderate growth in total financial assets as well as a faster pace of decline in their long- term liabilities & equities (7.1 per cent), relative to the decline in long- term assets (3.2 per cent). Additionally, there was no significant change in the maturity profile for DTIs at end-June 2020, relative to end-2019. In particular, the gap measures deteriorated marginally for both foreign and domestic currency, indicating a slight increase in vulnerability to interest rate increases and deposit withdrawals (see Chart 2.1). Nonetheless, the gap ratios remained in line with historical averages.

2.2 The extent of coverage of short-term liabilities with liquid assets improved for all sectors. The improvement in the ratios was mainly due to a greater than proportional increase in liquid assets relative to short-term liabilities for the June 2020 quarter (see Chart 2.2).9

Chart 2.0 Maturity Transformation11

11 Maturity Transformation (Long term) = (long term assets - long term liabilities - nonredeemable equity) / total financial assets.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pHealth Care Up On Vaccine, Election-Result Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:57pIndustrials Up Slightly After October Jobs Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:54pALPHABET : Google says it will not file motion to dismiss U.S. lawsuit
RE
10:50pCVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to step down next year
RE
10:49pCorrection to Canada Jobs Article
DJ
10:46pANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
10:42pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference
PU
10:40pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Tanimura & Antle
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group