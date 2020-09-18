Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - July 2020

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control
How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1
*December 2005 = 100
Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations
In June 2020 the exchange rate was J$145.62=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?
Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill
In June 2020 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.30 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?
1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied
respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100
Perception of Inflation Control
Businesses' perception of the authorities' control of inflation fell slightly in the July 2020 survey (see Figure 3). This was largely due to a decline in the proportion of respondents who were "satisfied". Additionally, there was an increase in the proportion of respondents who were "dissatisfied" with how inflation was being controlled.
Exchange Rate Expectations
Respondents anticipated depreciation over all time horizons. In the July 2020 survey, the exchange rate was anticipated to depreciate by
1.6 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 3.0 per cent for the 3-month, 6-month,and 12- month horizons, respectively. This represents a much faster pace of depreciation for the 3-month, 6-monthand 12-monthhorizons relative to the expected appreciation of 0.5 per cent and depreciation of 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent that were recorded for the 3-month, 6-monthand 12- month time horizons, respectively, in the June 2020 survey (see Table 1).
Interest Rate Expectations: 90-dayT-bill
Survey respondents expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.4 per cent. This expected rate is higher than the actual July 2020 outturn of 1.3 per cent (see Figure 4). Financial sector respondents had also expected the 90-day Treasury bill rate, three months hence, to be 1.4 per cent.